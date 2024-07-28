American International Group Inc. Sells 186 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 253.2% during the first quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 1,766,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,000 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in NRG Energy by 492.6% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 14,729 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 390.7% in the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 97,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 77,418 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 35.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NRG Energy news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $2,047,381.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 266,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,192,398.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NRG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.14.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NRG stock opened at $73.71 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.97 and a 12 month high of $87.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.99.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.43 billion for the quarter. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 42.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

