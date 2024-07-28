American International Group Inc. Sells 2,039 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.13% of EPR Properties worth $4,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 94,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on EPR shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

EPR Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $45.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.23. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $49.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.47%.

EPR Properties Profile

(Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.