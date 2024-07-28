American International Group Inc. Sells 222 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $4,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UAL shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

United Airlines Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $47.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $56.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

