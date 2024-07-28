American International Group Inc. Sells 284 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $4,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,947,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 405.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 171,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after acquiring an additional 137,327 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ventas by 4,831.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 231,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,556,000 after buying an additional 227,154 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,560,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of VTR stock opened at $53.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $54.51.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is -947.32%.

Several brokerages have commented on VTR. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.92.

Insider Activity at Ventas

In related news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $697,612.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,394.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $871,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,345.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $697,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,394.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,966 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

