American International Group Inc. Sells 3,380 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Iridium Communications worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,090,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,283,000 after acquiring an additional 336,989 shares during the last quarter. Silver Heights Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Silver Heights Capital Management Inc now owns 2,656,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,330,000 after acquiring an additional 214,508 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,266,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,298,000 after acquiring an additional 97,167 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,089,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,664,000 after acquiring an additional 346,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,089,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,664,000 after acquiring an additional 346,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Trading Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $29.07 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a one year low of $24.14 and a one year high of $54.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.43 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.39.

Iridium Communications Increases Dividend

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $201.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IRDM shares. BWS Financial restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

