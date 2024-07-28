American International Group Inc. Sells 3,680 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,680 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 198.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 637,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $12,624,000. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 14,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $701,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $119.34 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.49 and a 52-week high of $175.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 62.16, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.32.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $303.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.73 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $416,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,305.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total value of $616,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,306,133.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $416,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,305.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $126.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.70.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

