American International Group Inc. Sells 4,109 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,109 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Cousins Properties worth $4,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,502,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,208,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,284,000 after buying an additional 1,407,164 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth $32,105,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,781,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,722,000 after buying an additional 916,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 75.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,917,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,107,000 after buying an additional 825,547 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cousins Properties

In related news, CFO Gregg D. Adzema sold 71,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $1,657,271.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,676.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Cousins Properties Price Performance

CUZ stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.59, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $27.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.26.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $212.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.18 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.30%. Cousins Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 261.22%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Further Reading

