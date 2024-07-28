American International Group Inc. Sells 4,606 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,606 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Wendy’s worth $4,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Wendy’s by 213.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 11,260 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Wendy’s by 172.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 24,561 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Wendy’s by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $581,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ WEN opened at $16.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.76. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $22.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.20.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 62.68%. The firm had revenue of $534.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.01%.

Insider Activity at Wendy’s

In related news, CMO Juan Carlos Loredo sold 44,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $873,717.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,927. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.03.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Wendy’s

About Wendy’s

(Free Report)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.