American International Group Inc. Sells 92 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth $173,451,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $145,665,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at $55,954,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1,416.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 147,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,649,000 after buying an additional 137,920 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 31,080.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 74,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,525,000 after buying an additional 74,282 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SNA. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $1,655,069.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,048,945.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total value of $6,461,896.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,663 shares in the company, valued at $200,276,888.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $1,655,069.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,699 shares in the company, valued at $27,048,945.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,632 shares of company stock valued at $10,353,409. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $280.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $249.84 and a 12 month high of $298.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.13. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.97 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.