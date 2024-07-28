American International Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $4,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 29.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at $435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.11.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of CCL stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 2.68. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

