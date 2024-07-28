American International Group Inc. Trims Position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 355,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,277 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.12% of GameStop worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 304,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,437 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 542,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 235,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 157,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 10,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on GME. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of GameStop from $13.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

GameStop Stock Up 0.8 %

GME stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.66 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.42. GameStop Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $64.83.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $881.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.30 million. GameStop had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $58,320.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,582.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GameStop news, Director Lawrence Cheng bought 4,140 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.85 per share, for a total transaction of $102,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,315.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $58,320.95. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,582.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,397 shares of company stock worth $84,106. Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

