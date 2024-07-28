American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,664 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $4,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Masco by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,300,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,074,591,000 after acquiring an additional 721,117 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its position in Masco by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,769,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $654,341,000 after acquiring an additional 140,334 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Masco by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,180,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,282,000 after acquiring an additional 159,052 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Masco by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,574,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,411,000 after purchasing an additional 254,040 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Masco by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,979,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,472,000 after purchasing an additional 22,167 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on MAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.57.

MAS stock opened at $77.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $47.66 and a 52 week high of $78.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 602.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

