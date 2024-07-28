Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,155 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 56,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 35,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Up 1.4 %

ABCB stock opened at $61.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $63.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $436.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABCB. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

