Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.43.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMKR shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $1,073,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,619.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $156,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $1,073,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,619.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $2,708,250 in the last three months. 31.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,324.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,414.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMKR opened at $38.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.86. Amkor Technology has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.71.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 5.84%. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

