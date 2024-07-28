ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $881.58 million for the quarter. ams-OSRAM had a negative net margin of 62.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%.

ams-OSRAM Trading Up 10.6 %

ams-OSRAM stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.79. ams-OSRAM has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $4.53.

About ams-OSRAM

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial and medical technology end markets.

