Analyzing Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) and Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) and Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stoke Therapeutics and Summit Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stoke Therapeutics $8.78 million 94.15 -$104.70 million ($2.41) -6.58 Summit Therapeutics $700,000.00 11,582.67 -$614.93 million ($0.16) -72.19

Stoke Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Therapeutics. Summit Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stoke Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

4.6% of Summit Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Stoke Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 88.3% of Summit Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Stoke Therapeutics has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Therapeutics has a beta of -0.97, suggesting that its share price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Stoke Therapeutics and Summit Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stoke Therapeutics N/A -65.47% -46.66% Summit Therapeutics N/A -125.07% -51.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Stoke Therapeutics and Summit Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stoke Therapeutics 0 1 7 0 2.88 Summit Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Stoke Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $20.57, indicating a potential upside of 29.71%. Summit Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.88%. Given Stoke Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stoke Therapeutics is more favorable than Summit Therapeutics.

Summary

Stoke Therapeutics beats Summit Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stoke Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc., an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels. Its lead clinical candidate is STK-002, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of autosomal dominant optic atrophy. The company also develops STK-001, which is in phase I/II clinical trial to treat Dravet syndrome; and programs focused on multiple targets, including haploinsufficiency diseases of the central nervous system and eye. The company has a license and collaboration agreement with Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel RNA-based medicines for the treatment of severe and rare genetic neurodevelopmental diseases of the central nervous system. The company was formerly known as ASOthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2016. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About Summit Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Summit Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Akeso, Inc. and its affiliates to develop and commercialize ivonescimab. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.