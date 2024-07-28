Anglo American Platinum Limited (ANGPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on September 5th

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0618 per share on Thursday, September 5th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Anglo American Platinum’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANGPY opened at $6.38 on Friday. Anglo American Platinum has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $8.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average of $6.41.

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, and iridium; and nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome, as well as gold.

