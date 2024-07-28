Anglo American Platinum Limited (ANGPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on September 5th

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0618 per share on Thursday, September 5th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Anglo American Platinum’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Anglo American Platinum Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ANGPY opened at $6.38 on Friday. Anglo American Platinum has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $8.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average of $6.41.
Anglo American Platinum Company Profile
