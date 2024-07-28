Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.42 Per Share

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This is an increase from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.41.
Anglo American Trading Up 5.1 %
AAUKF opened at $30.26 on Friday. Anglo American has a twelve month low of $20.91 and a twelve month high of $35.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.72 and a 200-day moving average of $27.46.
About Anglo American
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Anglo American
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.