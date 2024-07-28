AON (NYSE:AON) Trading Up 6.3%

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $321.51 and last traded at $317.64. Approximately 750,065 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,282,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $298.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America lowered AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.36.

AON Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $292.59 and a 200-day moving average of $302.65. The firm has a market cap of $70.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. AON’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AON

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AON. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,030,000. Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,471,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,911,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AON by 37.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,000,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,445,000 after purchasing an additional 548,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of AON by 32.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,943,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,663,000 after purchasing an additional 471,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

