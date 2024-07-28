APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in APA were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APA. American National Bank boosted its holdings in APA by 208.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in APA in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of APA by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of APA by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Price Performance

APA stock opened at $31.21 on Friday. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $27.17 and a 1 year high of $46.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.03.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). APA had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 45.32%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. APA’s payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on APA from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on APA from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of APA from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.86.

About APA

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

