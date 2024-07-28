ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) traded down 5.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $116.84 and last traded at $117.28. 69,081 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 299,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.48.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $133.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ArcBest from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.85.
ArcBest Stock Down 3.5 %
ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ArcBest by 70.9% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in ArcBest during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ArcBest by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.
ArcBest Company Profile
ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.
