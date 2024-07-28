ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) traded down 5.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $116.84 and last traded at $117.28. 69,081 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 299,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $133.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ArcBest from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.85.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ArcBest

ArcBest Stock Down 3.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ArcBest by 70.9% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in ArcBest during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ArcBest by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.