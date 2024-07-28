Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Issues Earnings Results

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.50), Briefing.com reports. Arch Resources had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $608.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Arch Resources Trading Up 1.0 %
Arch Resources stock opened at $142.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.63. Arch Resources has a 12 month low of $111.52 and a 12 month high of $187.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.18.
Arch Resources Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 5.88%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Report on Arch Resources
About Arch Resources
Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Arch Resources
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.