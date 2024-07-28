Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Issues Earnings Results

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.50), Briefing.com reports. Arch Resources had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $608.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Arch Resources Trading Up 1.0 %

Arch Resources stock opened at $142.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.63. Arch Resources has a 12 month low of $111.52 and a 12 month high of $187.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.18.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 5.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARCH. B. Riley decreased their target price on Arch Resources from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down from $185.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Articles

