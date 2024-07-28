Argus Increases KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $875.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Argus from $800.00 to $875.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Argus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of KLA from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $806.24.

Shares of KLAC opened at $787.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.27. KLA has a 52-week low of $440.15 and a 52-week high of $896.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $809.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $716.85.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that KLA will post 28.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at $11,644,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at $11,644,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $5,953,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,399,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,905 shares of company stock worth $16,831,966 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 77.3% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in KLA during the second quarter worth $30,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

