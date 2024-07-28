Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $320.87 and last traded at $319.18. Approximately 445,609 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,436,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $314.12.

ANET has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.12.

The company has a market capitalization of $100.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $330.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.33.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total transaction of $105,888.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total value of $105,888.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total value of $265,739.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,076 shares of company stock valued at $68,928,479. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 500.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 872.7% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

