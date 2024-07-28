ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11, Zacks reports. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.
ASE Technology Stock Performance
NYSE ASX opened at $10.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. ASE Technology has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $12.86.
ASE Technology Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.3209 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.
About ASE Technology
ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.
