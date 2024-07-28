ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.87

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.8732 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34.

ASML has raised its dividend by an average of 31.3% annually over the last three years. ASML has a dividend payout ratio of 20.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ASML to earn $31.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.9%.

Shares of ASML opened at $888.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,003.90 and its 200-day moving average is $944.80. ASML has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $1,110.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASML will post 20.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASML. Susquehanna upped their target price on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,147.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

