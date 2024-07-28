ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Up 3.4%

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $894.54 and last traded at $891.59. Approximately 655,260 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,179,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $862.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASML. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Susquehanna upped their price target on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,147.80.

ASML Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,003.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $944.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. ASML’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASML. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 48,040.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,202,000 after purchasing an additional 245,488 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in ASML by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 16,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

