Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $4,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 250.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 21,350.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:AVY opened at $213.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $165.21 and a 52-week high of $233.48.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 51.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avery Dennison news, insider Francisco Melo sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $851,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Francisco Melo sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $851,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total value of $684,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,824.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,583 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,353. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

