B. Riley Boosts Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target to $185.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.30 EPS.

FI has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $172.29.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FI

Fiserv Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of FI stock opened at $159.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $162.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.29 and its 200 day moving average is $149.94.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,696,448. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 6,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 19.9% during the second quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6.7% during the second quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 142,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,253,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.1% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.