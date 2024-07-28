B. Riley Raises Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Price Target to $146.00

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $105.00 to $146.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $96.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut Lantheus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $120.57.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $112.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.51. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $126.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.51.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. Lantheus had a return on equity of 54.10% and a net margin of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $369.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.46 million. On average, analysts expect that Lantheus will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $26,219.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,227.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Heinz Christoph Maeusli sold 18,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total value of $1,454,957.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,294.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $26,219.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,227.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,799 shares of company stock worth $3,769,262. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantheus

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth $1,214,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 39.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 123,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,885,000 after acquiring an additional 35,069 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the second quarter worth about $225,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter worth about $7,658,000. Finally, Shelton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter valued at about $580,000. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

