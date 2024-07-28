Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Issues Earnings Results

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03, reports. The firm had revenue of $234.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.26 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 12.35%.

Balchem Price Performance

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $180.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Balchem has a 12 month low of $110.74 and a 12 month high of $182.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.07, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.29.

Get Balchem alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on BCPC shares. StockNews.com raised Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Balchem from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 1,929 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $297,934.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,407.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $297,934.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,407.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Fischer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total transaction of $764,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,196.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Balchem

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCPC. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Balchem by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 18.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Balchem by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 19,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Balchem by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Balchem by 3.6% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

See Also

