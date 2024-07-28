Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Trading 7.1% Higher

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.47 and last traded at $14.44. 2,298,497 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 2,425,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BANC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Banc of California from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Banc of California from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens decreased their target price on Banc of California from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Banc of California from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banc of California currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.69.

Banc of California Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.86.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $492.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.42 million. Banc of California had a negative net margin of 21.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banc of California

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANC. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Banc of California by 146.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Banc of California in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Banc of California in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Banc of California in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

