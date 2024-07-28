Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,688,722 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 356% from the previous session’s volume of 809,237 shares.The stock last traded at $87.22 and had previously closed at $86.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Desjardins cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.10). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 74.25%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Montreal

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,073,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,777,561,000 after buying an additional 881,992 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 13,718 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 463,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,888,000 after buying an additional 14,735 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,997,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 7.9% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Featured Stories

