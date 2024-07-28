Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.55

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 1.55 per share by the bank on Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51.
Bank of Montreal Stock Performance
Shares of BMO stock opened at C$120.86 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$102.67 and a 52 week high of C$133.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$119.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$124.48. The firm has a market cap of C$87.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19.
Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported C$2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.74 by C($0.15). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company had revenue of C$7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.06 billion. Analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 11.2532189 earnings per share for the current year.
About Bank of Montreal
Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.
