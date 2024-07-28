Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.55

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 1.55 per share by the bank on Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of BMO stock opened at C$120.86 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$102.67 and a 52 week high of C$133.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$119.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$124.48. The firm has a market cap of C$87.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported C$2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.74 by C($0.15). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company had revenue of C$7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.06 billion. Analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 11.2532189 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$133.00 to C$129.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$137.00 to C$129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$131.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bank of Montreal

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.