Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) PT Raised to $43.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NTB

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Trading Up 2.7 %

NTB opened at $39.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.74. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.20. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $40.55.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,453,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,534,000 after buying an additional 25,383 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,910,000 after purchasing an additional 46,416 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 666,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,320,000 after purchasing an additional 266,450 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,552,000 after buying an additional 17,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,909,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as overdraft facilities to commercial and corporate customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.