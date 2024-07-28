Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on BANR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Banner in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Banner from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Banner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Institutional Trading of Banner

Banner Trading Up 2.2 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Banner by 247.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 641,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,370,000 after purchasing an additional 456,868 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Banner during the fourth quarter valued at $12,097,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Banner by 2,700.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 221,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after buying an additional 213,342 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Banner in the fourth quarter valued at $8,293,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the first quarter worth about $4,931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Banner stock opened at $61.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.31. Banner has a one year low of $39.31 and a one year high of $61.77.

Banner Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 39.92%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

