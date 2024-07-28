Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.
Several brokerages recently commented on BANR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Banner in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Banner from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Banner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th.
Banner stock opened at $61.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.31. Banner has a one year low of $39.31 and a one year high of $61.77.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 39.92%.
Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.
