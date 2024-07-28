Barclays Boosts Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target to $70.00

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KO. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.20.

NYSE KO opened at $67.05 on Thursday. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $67.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $288.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.48 and a 200 day moving average of $61.50.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.60%.

In other Coca-Cola news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,280,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 841,588 shares of company stock worth $568,972,027. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 33,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

