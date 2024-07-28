Barclays Lowers Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target to $28.00

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $30.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 71.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FLNC. Raymond James upgraded Fluence Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Fluence Energy from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Fluence Energy from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.76.

NASDAQ FLNC opened at $16.37 on Friday. Fluence Energy has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $30.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.39.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $623.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.42 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fluence Energy will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,178,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,130,000 after purchasing an additional 656,839 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 21.2% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,330,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,086,000 after acquiring an additional 757,105 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,880,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,808 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,476,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,610,000 after purchasing an additional 52,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,124,000. 53.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

