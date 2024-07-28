Barclays Raises Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Price Target to $40.00

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PPC. StockNews.com raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Up 1.4 %

PPC stock opened at $41.63 on Thursday. Pilgrim’s Pride has a twelve month low of $22.33 and a twelve month high of $41.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.08.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pilgrim’s Pride

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 11,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.3% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 35,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

