Barclays Trims Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Target Price to $91.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen raised Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fortive from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fortive from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.91.

FTV stock opened at $70.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.39. The company has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.23. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $87.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Fortive by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,107,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,873,000 after acquiring an additional 512,414 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,577,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,929,000 after purchasing an additional 878,523 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Fortive by 19.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,463,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,245 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 47.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,244,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,792 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Fortive by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,847,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,568,000 after buying an additional 33,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

