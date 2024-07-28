Barrington Research Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $60.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

LKQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.80.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $40.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.54. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.29. LKQ has a 12-month low of $35.57 and a 12-month high of $57.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). LKQ had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 38.96%.

In other LKQ news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $38,581.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at $694,467. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,324,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of LKQ by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,507,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $358,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,389 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,403,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,842,000 after buying an additional 1,171,225 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,307,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $540,398,000 after buying an additional 977,585 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the first quarter valued at $36,821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

