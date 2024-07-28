Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Posts Earnings Results

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter. Basf had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 5.85%.

Shares of Basf stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. Basf has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $14.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.84. The company has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,190.00, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BASFY. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Basf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Basf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems comprising isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

