BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Issues Earnings Results

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $162.73 million for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 28.56%.

BE Semiconductor Industries Stock Performance

BE Semiconductor Industries stock opened at $136.63 on Friday. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 52-week low of $89.16 and a 52-week high of $195.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.34 and its 200 day moving average is $158.52.

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, sale, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries in China, the United States, Malaysia, Ireland, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Other Asia Pacific and Europe, and internationally.

