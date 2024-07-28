BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Issues Earnings Results

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $162.73 million for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 28.56%.
BE Semiconductor Industries Stock Performance
BE Semiconductor Industries stock opened at $136.63 on Friday. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 52-week low of $89.16 and a 52-week high of $195.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.34 and its 200 day moving average is $158.52.
BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile
