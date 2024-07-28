BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2024

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIYGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $162.73 million for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 28.56%.

BE Semiconductor Industries Stock Performance

BE Semiconductor Industries stock opened at $136.63 on Friday. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 52-week low of $89.16 and a 52-week high of $195.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.34 and its 200 day moving average is $158.52.

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, sale, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries in China, the United States, Malaysia, Ireland, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Other Asia Pacific and Europe, and internationally.

See Also

Earnings History for BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY)

Receive News & Ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.