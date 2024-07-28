BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on BRBR. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.29.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $49.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. BellRing Brands has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $62.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.87.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.22 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 70.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at BellRing Brands

In related news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $902,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 215,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,498.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BellRing Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,978,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,172,000 after buying an additional 698,121 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,666,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,239,000 after buying an additional 1,379,138 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,794,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,903,000 after buying an additional 9,170 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,936,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,171,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,921,000 after buying an additional 33,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Further Reading

