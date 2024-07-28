Benchmark Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP)

Benchmark reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $42.50 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.88.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

NYSE HP opened at $40.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $32.17 and a 1 year high of $46.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.47.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $697.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Insider Transactions at Helmerich & Payne

In related news, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $398,580.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,540,868.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Helmerich & Payne news, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $647,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,865,786.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $398,580.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,540,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth about $3,561,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 331,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,001,000 after purchasing an additional 125,768 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 405,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,697,000 after buying an additional 125,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

