Bessemer Group Inc. Buys Shares of 14,600 Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 156,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 11,027 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 296,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 96,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 30,669 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 859,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA DFEM opened at $26.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.28 and a twelve month high of $27.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.78.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

