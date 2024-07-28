Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ResMed from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $2,833,378.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,799 shares in the company, valued at $85,060,983.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $209,810.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,056 shares in the company, valued at $19,104,459.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $2,833,378.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,799 shares in the company, valued at $85,060,983.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,834 shares of company stock worth $9,694,137. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of RMD opened at $197.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.66. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.24 and a 1 year high of $229.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.10.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.22. ResMed had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.