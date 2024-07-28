Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 82.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,086 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vistra by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter worth $2,743,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In related news, Director Lisa Crutchfield bought 335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,969.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,359.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Guggenheim raised Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

Vistra Price Performance

NYSE VST opened at $71.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.80 and its 200 day moving average is $70.52. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $107.24.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 24.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 53.37%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

