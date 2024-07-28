Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,934 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 256.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 281.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 46.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKR has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.92.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $37.65 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $37.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

