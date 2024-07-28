Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EG. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,886,055,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $751,457,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $373,130,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $328,064,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $202,271,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE EG opened at $382.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Everest Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $343.36 and a twelve month high of $417.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $381.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This is a boost from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.89%.
EG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Everest Group from $457.00 to $454.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.40.
Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.
